X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,589,353.61% -150.3% -87% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 3.61% respectively. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.