X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 97.97 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 123.21% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.