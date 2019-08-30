X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|97.97
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 123.21% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
