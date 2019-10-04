X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,547,112.46% -150.3% -87% Novavax Inc. 384,278,768.23% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Novavax Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Novavax Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 177.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 30.7% respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.