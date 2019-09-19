X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.06 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 56.35% and its consensus price target is $25.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 45.5% respectively. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.