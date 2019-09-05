X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Contrasting side by side

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2028.42 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. NantKwest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 8.5%. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.