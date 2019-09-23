X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
