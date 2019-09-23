X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.