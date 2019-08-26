X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.19 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 3.7% respectively. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.