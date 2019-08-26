X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57

Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential downside is -10.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 46.5% respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.