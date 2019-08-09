X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 7.06 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.