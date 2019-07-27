X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 58.64% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.