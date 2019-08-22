X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.57 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 397.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 92.4%. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.