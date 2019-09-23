X Financial (XYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 4 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16 Regional Management Corp. 26 1.01 N/A 2.88 8.38

Table 1 highlights X Financial and Regional Management Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regional Management Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. X Financial is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Regional Management Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X Financial and Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Regional Management Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33%

For the past year X Financial had bearish trend while Regional Management Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regional Management Corp. beats X Financial on 10 of the 9 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.