X Financial (XYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

Both X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 3.63 N/A 0.05 24.00

Table 1 demonstrates X Financial and Dragon Victory International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dragon Victory International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to X Financial. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. X Financial is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Dragon Victory International Limited, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2% of X Financial shares and 0.35% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. Comparatively, 73.98% are Dragon Victory International Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93%

For the past year X Financial was more bearish than Dragon Victory International Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dragon Victory International Limited beats X Financial.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.