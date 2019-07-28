X Financial (XYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

As Credit Services businesses, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.85
|6.34
|China Lending Corporation
|1
|-0.23
|N/A
|-6.46
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates X Financial and China Lending Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us X Financial and China Lending Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both X Financial and China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 0.04% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X Financial
|8%
|4.45%
|2.37%
|-23.19%
|0%
|26.46%
|China Lending Corporation
|-3.42%
|-10.32%
|-3.42%
|17.28%
|-39.57%
|21.51%
For the past year X Financial’s stock price has bigger growth than China Lending Corporation.
Summary
X Financial beats China Lending Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.