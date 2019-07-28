X Financial (XYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

As Credit Services businesses, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.23 N/A -6.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X Financial and China Lending Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us X Financial and China Lending Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% China Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X Financial and China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 0.04% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46% China Lending Corporation -3.42% -10.32% -3.42% 17.28% -39.57% 21.51%

For the past year X Financial’s stock price has bigger growth than China Lending Corporation.

Summary

X Financial beats China Lending Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.