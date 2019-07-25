X Financial (XYF) Touches $2.86 Low on Jul, 25; Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Its Ralph Lauren (RL) Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) stake by 30.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 14,846 shares as Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 34,630 shares with $4.49 million value, down from 49,476 last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corp now has $8.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 496,492 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review

The stock of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) reached all time low today, Jul, 25 and still has $2.66 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.86 share price. This indicates more downside for the $434.15M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $30.39 million less. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.1401 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8599. About 42,510 shares traded. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $434.15 million. The firm offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It has a 3.53 P/E ratio. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

Among 9 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Ralph Lauren had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RL in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12300 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, January 31. Goldman Sachs downgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $40.70 million activity. The insider Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold $7.86 million. HERMANN VALERIE sold $1.31 million worth of stock or 10,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 172,700 shares. 16,457 are owned by Dnb Asset As. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,046 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 80,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 9,380 shares. Vermont-based Community Fincl Svcs Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 2,306 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 48,897 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc invested in 0.02% or 17,700 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation accumulated 577,937 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,818 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 311,776 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 0.04% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 1,734 shares.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. RL’s profit will be $129.06 million for 16.47 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.07% EPS growth.

