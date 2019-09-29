X Financial (XYF) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Contrasting side by side

Both X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 3 0.10 52.36M 0.90 3.16 World Acceptance Corporation 134 12.15 4.29M 7.03 18.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X Financial and World Acceptance Corporation. World Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to X Financial. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. X Financial’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of World Acceptance Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides X Financial and World Acceptance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 1,908,928,506.33% 0% 0% World Acceptance Corporation 3,205,559.29% 5.2% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for X Financial and World Acceptance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0.00 World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively World Acceptance Corporation has a consensus target price of $87, with potential downside of -31.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2% of X Financial shares and 91% of World Acceptance Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of World Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93%

For the past year X Financial had bearish trend while World Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

World Acceptance Corporation beats X Financial on 11 of the 13 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.