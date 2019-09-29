X Financial (XYF) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Contrasting side by side

Both X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|3
|0.10
|52.36M
|0.90
|3.16
|World Acceptance Corporation
|134
|12.15
|4.29M
|7.03
|18.03
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X Financial and World Acceptance Corporation. World Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to X Financial. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. X Financial’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of World Acceptance Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides X Financial and World Acceptance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|1,908,928,506.33%
|0%
|0%
|World Acceptance Corporation
|3,205,559.29%
|5.2%
|3.3%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for X Financial and World Acceptance Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|X Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|World Acceptance Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Competitively World Acceptance Corporation has a consensus target price of $87, with potential downside of -31.07%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2% of X Financial shares and 91% of World Acceptance Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of World Acceptance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X Financial
|-5%
|-24.6%
|-41.96%
|-46.93%
|0%
|-33.26%
|World Acceptance Corporation
|-22.62%
|-22.31%
|-0.06%
|14.01%
|24.62%
|23.93%
For the past year X Financial had bearish trend while World Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
World Acceptance Corporation beats X Financial on 11 of the 13 factors.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.