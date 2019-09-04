X Financial (XYF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X Financial has 2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand X Financial has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have X Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares X Financial and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial N/A 4 3.16 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

X Financial has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for X Financial and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.44 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 120.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of X Financial and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year X Financial had bearish trend while X Financial’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

X Financial does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors X Financial’s peers beat X Financial.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.