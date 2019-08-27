X Financial (XYF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Comparison side by side

Both X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.90
|3.16
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|75
|4.48
|N/A
|8.77
|8.82
Table 1 highlights X Financial and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to X Financial. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. X Financial is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|16.8%
|0.5%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
X Financial and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 74.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X Financial
|-5%
|-24.6%
|-41.96%
|-46.93%
|0%
|-33.26%
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|2.77%
|6.45%
|-0.13%
|6.84%
|-18.48%
|27.85%
For the past year X Financial has -33.26% weaker performance while Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 27.85% stronger performance.
Summary
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats X Financial on 10 of the 9 factors.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.