X Financial (XYF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Comparison side by side

Both X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 75 4.48 N/A 8.77 8.82

Table 1 highlights X Financial and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to X Financial. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. X Financial is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

X Financial and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 74.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85%

For the past year X Financial has -33.26% weaker performance while Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 27.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats X Financial on 10 of the 9 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.