Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value Lp I, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)’s insider Obtained 21,226 Shares; ALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (CPBLF) Shorts Lowered By 84%

ALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) had a decrease of 84% in short interest. CPBLF’s SI was 800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 84% from 5,000 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1 days are for ALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:CPBLF)’s short sellers to cover CPBLF’s short positions. It closed at $5.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides analytical testing data to consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company has market cap of $38.06 million. The firm offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and manufactures services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint.

It closed at $2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.