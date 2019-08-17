Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Position in Dlh Holdings (DLHC) by $2.32 Million as Stock Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Continental Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.81% . The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 4,432 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 42.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 60,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 79,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Invest Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,084 shares. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or accumulated 74,705 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Com has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ally has invested 1.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wesbanco National Bank has 128,102 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 34,228 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Coastline Trust Company has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,142 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 282,835 shares. Weik Cap Management accumulated 111,728 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department accumulated 0.14% or 29,321 shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Com has 62,950 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Management accumulated 10,989 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability invested in 1,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,328 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru. 20,358 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsr.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

