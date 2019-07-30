Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Its Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Stake by $2.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Third Point Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 570,710 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 18,216 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 2.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

