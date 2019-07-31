Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Granite Construction (GVA) Holding by $5.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While South State Lowered by $311,888 Its Holding

South State Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, down from 180,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 8.59M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video)

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 775,882 shares traded or 97.27% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Granite Construction Incorporated – GVA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Granite Construction Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49 million for 14.15 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

