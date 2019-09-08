Wynnefield Capital Raised Its Landec (LNDC) Position by $634,800 as Share Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Decreased Its Stake by $383,670

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 114,364 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 116,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD)

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 53,726 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 281,883 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Middleton And Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.07% or 2,202 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 1.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 14,618 shares. M Kraus & owns 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,056 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 35,632 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cap Glob Investors reported 13.38M shares. Acropolis Invest Ltd accumulated 1,805 shares. The Singapore-based Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has invested 1.5% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hodges Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,913 shares. Hartline Inv stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Waratah Cap Advisors Limited accumulated 142,582 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,934 shares to 7,214 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

