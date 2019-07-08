Wynnefield Capital Raised Its Landec (LNDC) Holding; Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose While Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $347,745

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 2.30 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Fund Deal With Newly Issued Debt, Cash on Hand; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video)

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 37,737 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.30 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 17,840 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp stated it has 258,307 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc accumulated 0.42% or 160,841 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Smith Moore And holds 16,958 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 0.08% or 106,274 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Co owns 74,413 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 7,459 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc has 10.26M shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,690 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 330,744 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins accumulated 106,142 shares. 51,065 are owned by Cypress Gru. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Missouri-based Sterneck Capital Management Lc has invested 0.55% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $957,771 activity. OBUS NELSON also bought $226,600 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) on Thursday, January 10. $6,101 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares were bought by Powell Andrew Kenneth William. Sohn Catherine A. bought $11,230 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) on Thursday, January 10. On Tuesday, January 8 Carosella Deborah D bought $51,030 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 4,500 shares. GOLDBY STEVEN D also bought $224,800 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares.