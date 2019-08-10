Wynnefield Capital Raised Its Landec (LNDC) Holding; Longview Asset Management Raised Holding in General Dynamics (GD)

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.1. About 700,185 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 62,228 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 1,625 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Peninsula Asset Incorporated owns 8,620 shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Liability Co reported 2,124 shares. Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 7,990 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Madison Investment Holdings invested in 2,470 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 467,815 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.21% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8.06M shares. Montecito Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cwm Lc owns 1,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 44,043 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,858 shares. Pittenger & Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 16,254 shares. Fiduciary Co has 70,367 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Invest Wi reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Carroll Assocs has 200 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 56,067 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 835,700 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 58,174 shares. Nwq Investment Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.64 million shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 2,282 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 37,870 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 7,483 shares. Palouse Cap holds 0.09% or 19,196 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co owns 40,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 11,610 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Blackrock Inc reported 1.89 million shares.

