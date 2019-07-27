Wynnefield Capital Maintains Holding in Landec (LNDC); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $17.19 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.6% In May 19 Wk; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: REVENUE ON $5B REVENUE GOAL IS ON TRACK; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and P; 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 73,499 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Corporation Extends Strategic Investment in Windset Farms For Five More Years – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landec: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 186,630 shares. North Star Invest invested in 0.21% or 147,175 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 17,845 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). American has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Legal & General Group Pcl reported 4,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 45,400 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 900 shares. John G Ullman Associate Inc invested in 353,525 shares. Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 1.59 million shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Nwq Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3.64M shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,980 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $713,840 activity.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Goldman’s 2019 Capital Return Plan Is Good, But Investors Received More From The Bank In 2017 – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.