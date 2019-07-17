Wynnefield Capital Lowered Mvc Capital (MVC) Position by $653,796 as Share Price Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose While Havens Advisors Increased Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 9,358 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has declined 11.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Tru accumulated 770 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,364 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation owns 53,100 shares. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,590 shares. Cqs Cayman LP reported 39,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,975 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 440 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has 43,798 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,728 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 200,455 shares. Westchester Management Limited Co has 8.64% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.28 million shares. Blackrock reported 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MVC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 8,060 shares in its portfolio. West Family Invests Inc has 2.77% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 2,420 shares. Css Limited Liability Il owns 53,782 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 178 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 144 shares. Moreover, Bulldog Invsts Limited Company has 0.98% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 242,311 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 35,564 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 100,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 793,405 were reported by Punch And Assocs Invest Mngmt. Legal And General Public Limited Co has 90,230 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Hodges has 0.01% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.