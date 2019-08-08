Wynnefield Capital Lowered Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stake by $1.48 Million; Security Capital Research & Management Has Raised Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding by $7.12 Million

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 548,110 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc accumulated 51,448 shares. Walthausen Ltd Liability reported 1.64M shares stake. Wynnefield Cap owns 1.33M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 483,325 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 2,400 shares. Raymond James reported 21,837 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 5,992 shares. 222,725 are held by Amer Century Inc. State Street Corp reported 1.08 million shares. Essex Investment Communication Ltd Liability has 292,531 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has 148,986 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 728,440 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup invested in 0% or 14,206 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 114,016 shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 161,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 245,847 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 380,328 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 14.03M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.58M shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 234,450 were reported by Amp Cap Investors. Brinker Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 9,469 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 2.52M shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0% or 1,370 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corp has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 166,150 shares. Panagora Asset reported 4,000 shares stake.

