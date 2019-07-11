Wynnefield Capital Lowered Its Granite Construction (GVA) Stake by $5.81 Million; Valuation Declined; First Washington Decreased At&T (T) Holding by $1.25 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 11.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 315,756 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,949 shares. Art Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 20,816 shares. 205,378 are held by Cortina Asset Management Limited Company. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 438,534 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Walthausen And Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 160,859 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 42,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pier Limited Com stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,042 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 17,478 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 24,826 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1.43M shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.97 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 308,521 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.39% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth reported 35,719 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). L And S Advisors Incorporated reported 17,137 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 0.04% or 20,651 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 43,181 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd holds 1.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5.45M shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 1.75 million shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.62% or 54,127 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). James Invest has 158,467 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carnegie Asset Management Lc has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 214,348 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Inc has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.