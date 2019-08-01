Wynnefield Capital Increases Stake in Landec (LNDC); As Vmware (VMW) Share Price Declined, Pitcairn Company Has Cut Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 57,854 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 2,806 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 5,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 388,941 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 186,630 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 39,307 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 307,931 shares. Franklin reported 2.72M shares. Signia Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 266,033 shares stake. Assetmark has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 6 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 37,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 563,625 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 109,733 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 232,920 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 286,060 shares. J Goldman & LP accumulated 46,457 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 8,727 are owned by Citigroup.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $713,840 activity.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Landec Corp (LNDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dell’s Crown Jewel, With Thomas Lott (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,000 are held by Bowen Hanes And Inc. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 150,705 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monetary Management has 500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,983 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 1,115 shares. Ohio-based Oak Assocs Oh has invested 1.69% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 286 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 14,379 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 14,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,455 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership has 8,600 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 3,139 shares. Products Limited reported 60,819 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Pension Service reported 0% stake.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,707 shares to 38,928 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 38.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.