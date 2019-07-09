Wynnefield Capital Increases Holding in Landec (LNDC); Facebook (FB) Holder Tiger Management Has Boosted Holding

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Politicus USA: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 12/04/2018 – EU says Facebook’s apology ‘not enough’ as it announces personal data investigation

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 80,912 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79 million. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has 6,304 shares. Gladius LP reported 77,903 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com owns 2.27M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Academy Mgmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 99,790 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,656 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 33,217 were accumulated by Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tealwood Asset reported 10,133 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc stated it has 45,450 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Incorporated holds 8,687 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank has 504,627 shares. Addison Capital Co stated it has 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 1,979 shares. Moreover, South State has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $719,941 activity. $224,800 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) was bought by GOLDBY STEVEN D on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $51,030 were bought by Carosella Deborah D. 1,000 Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares with value of $11,230 were bought by Sohn Catherine A.. 525 shares were bought by Powell Andrew Kenneth William, worth $6,101 on Friday, January 11. $281,250 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares were bought by SKINNER GREGORY S.