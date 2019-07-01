Wynnefield Capital Increased Stake in Landec (LNDC) as Stock Declined; Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $313,100

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.63M market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 96,669 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, down from 517,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 8.04M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 435,456 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,948 shares. Lourd Cap Llc owns 5,436 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 87,735 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Yorktown & Research Communication reported 36,600 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Inv stated it has 90,111 shares. Guardian Inv invested in 29,450 shares. Pension Service invested in 0.59% or 2.46M shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 27,226 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Brandes Inv Partners LP holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.06 million shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 17,154 shares. Maltese Ltd Llc holds 2.5% or 524,700 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.58 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Value Stocks to Buy for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Corporation to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Office Depot, Roku, and Landec Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pnc Financial Inc invested in 98 shares. The New York-based J Goldman & LP has invested 0.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 45,400 shares. Parametric Assoc owns 19,505 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 1.89 million shares. 63,998 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 5,938 shares. Heartland stated it has 0.76% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter And Com Brokerage reported 32,700 shares. Wynnefield Capital Incorporated has 15.95% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2.74M shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 8,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mgmt has 186,630 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.51 million activity. Powell Andrew Kenneth William bought $6,101 worth of stock. 20,000 shares were bought by OBUS NELSON, worth $226,600 on Thursday, January 10. Carosella Deborah D had bought 4,500 shares worth $51,030 on Tuesday, January 8. Sohn Catherine A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,230. GOLDBY STEVEN D bought $224,800 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) on Tuesday, January 8.