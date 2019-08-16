Wynnefield Capital Holds Position in Landec (LNDC); Tremblant Capital Group Increased Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Stake by $13.50 Million; Shares Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 380,905 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 62,798 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tompkins Corporation reported 300 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,626 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 53,174 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 900 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 298,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 39,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Parametric Ltd Liability accumulated 19,505 shares or 0% of the stock. 200 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Associates. 13,980 are owned by Brandywine Global Management Ltd Co. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 2,600 shares. Moreover, North Star Investment has 0.21% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 147,175 shares. Millennium Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 40,671 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 17,845 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landec Appoints Board Member Dr. Albert D. Bolles as CEO to Focus on Operational Excellence and Profitable Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Landec Corp (LNDC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Principal Group owns 3,824 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,572 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,250 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 188,119 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc stated it has 51,483 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 6,789 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.19% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 145,569 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd reported 25,000 shares. Parametrica Limited accumulated 0.77% or 5,208 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 52,817 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.77% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 1.27M shares. Caxton LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 57,349 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 47,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,088 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Q2 Holdings Stock Soared 54.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: GDOT,VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) CEO Matt Flake on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.