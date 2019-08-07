Wynnefield Capital Has Upped Its Landec (LNDC) Stake by $634,800; As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Share Price Rose, Panagora Asset Management Has Increased by $4.60 Million Its Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 60,911 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 122.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 19,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 35,202 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 15,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $293.99. About 107,769 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 268,189 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $240.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 401,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,796 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.