Wynnefield Capital Has Lowered Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $1.48 Million as Shares Rose; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Raised by $1.58 Million Its Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 333,371 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 7.29 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 138,139 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 103,713 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 785 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 1,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.7% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.15 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 278 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 862,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.13M shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,800 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 4.22 million shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,411 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated holds 2.12M shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. 26,454 are owned by Argyle Capital Incorporated. Foundation Resources Mgmt Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Barnett Inc accumulated 2,000 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60 million for 24.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 689,255 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 672,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 997,629 shares. 55,200 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 30,737 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 5.20 million shares. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Essex Management Comm Ltd Liability Co holds 292,531 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 14,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen Ltd accumulated 1.64 million shares or 1.9% of the stock.