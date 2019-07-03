Wynnefield Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Granite Construction (GVA) as Market Valuation Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Declined, Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 418,543 shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 609 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $529.52. About 610,260 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,576 shares to 10,082 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 25,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. 458 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. The insider Myriam Curet sold $1.09 million. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.36 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 500 shares. Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 116 shares. Franklin owns 804,787 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0.2% or 56,574 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3,830 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 698 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Comm has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,343 shares. Pinnacle Prtn reported 0% stake. Asset Management Inc owns 7,602 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.15% or 138,173 shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96 million for 18.22 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 31,698 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Co invested in 0.01% or 6,144 shares. 14,268 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 32 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 30,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 129,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru holds 300 shares. Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Management Ltd Company Ma has invested 3.34% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 68,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 27,947 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 851 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 24,826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).