Wynnefield Capital Has Lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holding by $1.48 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Lifted by $2.07 Million Its Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 509,989 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 108.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 39,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 35,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 8.65M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 15,393 shares to 8,719 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,115 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 68,373 shares. Wade G W &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,750 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 53,850 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 1.5% or 77,630 shares. 339,433 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 2.02M shares. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,817 shares. Burney reported 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investors invested in 0.03% or 2.16 million shares. Weatherstone holds 0.43% or 7,502 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spc stated it has 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Chip Prns has invested 3.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Management stated it has 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Walthausen & Ltd Com owns 1.64M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 1.37 million shares stake. 25,644 are held by Trexquant Investment Lp. 24,719 are held by Barclays Public Lc. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 1,030 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 148,986 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 1.21 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 11,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,129 shares. London Communications Of Virginia holds 0.03% or 406,105 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.75 million for 24.50 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.