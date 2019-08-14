Wynnefield Capital Has Lifted Stake in Landec (LNDC) as Stock Price Rose; As Intel (Put) (INTC) Stock Declined, Jefferies Group Lifted Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 75,203 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 93,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 649,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 555,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37M shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Announces New Member Nominations to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Landec: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:D) by 25,800 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INCY) by 57,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (Put) (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Intel’s (INTC) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Impressive INTC, MMM, V, UTX Earnings, BA, CAT Disappoint – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.