Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Holding as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc analyzed 185,000 shares as the company's stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 324,839 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500.

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 19,500 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.