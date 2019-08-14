Wynnefield Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Granite Construction (GVA) by $5.81 Million; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ellington Management Group Lowered Stake

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 623,468 shares traded or 34.74% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 94.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 350,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 19,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169,000, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 27.88M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/04/2018 – NEWPEK SOLD AREA IN EAGLE FORD SHALE FOR $90M: FERNANDEZ; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 14/05/2018 – U.S. AUTO SAFETY AGENCY SAYS WANTS MEETINGS WITH 12 AUTOMAKERS THAT DID NOT MEET DEC 2017 DEADLINE TO COMPLETE PRIORITY TAKATA REPAIRS; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: NEW WORLD INTERNATIONAL, INC. v. FORD GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1956 – 2018-03-13; 25/04/2018 – FORD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $11.5B COST AND EFFICIENCY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford temporarily stops all production of the F-Series truck, its best-selling and most profitable vehicle; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases Proxy Statement, Outlining Proposals, Including Election of 14 Directors; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT AUTO OWNER TRUST 2018-A; ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – FORD MARCH U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES UP 3.46%, EST. 0.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 92,500 shares to 125,500 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $179,380 activity. 1,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $28,330 were bought by Jigisha Desai.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.