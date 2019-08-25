Wynnefield Capital Has Boosted Stake in Landec (LNDC) by $634,800 as Stock Value Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Holding by $601,155 as Stock Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) by 85.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 40,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 86,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 46,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 2.17 million shares traded or 67.70% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 145,347 shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cohen & Steers reported 10.17M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 90,412 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp has 3.35 million shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.07% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.24% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Pinebridge LP holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 63,468 shares. Real Estate Management Services Limited Liability Corp holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 316,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 71,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 1,063 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 1.27M shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 41,913 shares to 8,655 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,970 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.36M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 17,642 shares. Carroll Associate Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.02% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 33,066 shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated holds 0.06% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 203,457 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Franklin Res accumulated 2.72M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 1.59M shares. 44,224 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 96,500 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 578,921 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 109,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Llc invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).