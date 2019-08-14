Wynnefield Capital Decreased Its Holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $1.48 Million; Castine Capital Management Decreased Its Fidelity Southern New (LION) Position by $9.28 Million; Valuation Were Volatile

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million, down from 939,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 567.56% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION)

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 321,288 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares to 207,140 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $305,000 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canada’s WestJet Airlines schedule without Boeing 737 MAX until Nov. 4 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SBA Communications (SBAC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin: FDA Throws Last Minute AdCom For Vascepa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 126,985 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Mendon Capital Advisors holds 881,616 shares. Mason Street Advsr has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 388 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 33,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 7,981 shares. State Street Corporation owns 822,417 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 8,300 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 21,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.07% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 17,795 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.1% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Salem Investment Counselors owns 0.07% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 27,345 shares.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Construction Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Great Lakes (GLDD) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bet on 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Scoop Big Gains – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Announces Updates to Executive Management Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 340,200 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 14,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 483,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research (Trc) owns 3,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc invested in 22,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 44,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt invested in 0% or 46,950 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). American Century reported 222,725 shares stake. Mackay Shields Lc holds 139,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 25,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 0.08% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company accumulated 10,782 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.