Wynnefield Capital Cut Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stake by $1.48 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $72.95 Million as Valuation Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 181,259 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Restoring Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 400,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.69M, up from 797,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 20.11M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares to 162,911 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,418 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Menta Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 11,882 shares. The Illinois-based Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 81,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 483,325 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Millennium Mngmt holds 676,784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 321,874 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright And has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 5.20 million shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.