Wynnefield Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Landec (LNDC); Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Stake in Tesla (TSLA) by $44.52 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $265.15. About 6.49M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sees Positive Net Income, Cash Flow in 3rd Quarter, 4th Quarter 2018; 02/04/2018 – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was responding to Tesla’s announcement on Friday that the Tesla Model X involved in the crash had activated its Autopilot system moments before the March 23 mishap; 16/05/2018 – As Tesla hits the skids, one market watcher sees a ‘line in the sand’ (via @TradingNation); 28/03/2018 – Anxiety is rising as Tesla gets closer to announcing its latest Model 3 production numbers, Moody’s analyst Bruce Clark says; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Announces Slew Of ‘key’ Hires, Says More Hiring To Come — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 15/03/2018 – Tesla files permit for ‘restaurant and Supercharger station’ in Santa Monica. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s New Pay Package; 12/04/2018 – NTSB: Tesla Remains a Party to Other Ongoing Crash Investigations

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 79,131 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $713,840 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420 on Friday, February 1. $4.40M worth of stock was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

