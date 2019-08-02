Wynnefield Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Landec (LNDC); As Archer (ADM) Market Valuation Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 5.22M shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 89,609 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 91,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock. 23,657 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

