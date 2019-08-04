Wynnefield Capital Boosted Landec (LNDC) Stake by $634,800 as Share Price Rose; Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Shares Declined While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Its Stake

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 118,921 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 473,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 714,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.77M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 75.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 72,500 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $38.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,800 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (Call) (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "When Netflix Raises Prices, It's Not Just in the U.S. – Nasdaq" published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 20 Percent Upside Ahead – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards? – Nasdaq" published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Landec acquires Yucatan Food for $80M – Seeking Alpha" on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Office Depot, Roku, and Landec Slumped Today – The Motley Fool" published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business – GlobeNewswire" on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Landec Corporation to Present at the 14th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – GlobeNewswire" published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Landec Corporation Acquires Yucatan Foods Nasdaq:LNDC – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4.