Wynnefield Capital Boosted Its Landec (LNDC) Position by $634,800; As Crocs (CROX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 66,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 95,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 1.07 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 73,499 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16,444 shares to 148,750 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 23,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 37.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CROX’s profit will be $34.49 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

