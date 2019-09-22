Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stock Price Declined While Kensico Capital Management Raised Stake by $42.07 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Truepoint Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.60M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Succeeds in Booting Director From Wynn Resorts Board; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Profit Soars on Gains at Newest Macau Casino; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Position in Wynn Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing “fiction” and asking again to meet with independent directors. (via @ContessaBrewer); 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing…; 08/03/2018 – Wolfe Research Highlights ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ Rumors on Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN); 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS “RECONSTITUTED BOARD SHOULD BE IN PLACE BEFORE ANY MATERIAL DECISIONS ABOUT TRANSACTIONS ARE MADE” TO WYNN RESORTS BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Two More Wynn Resorts Directors to Leave Board; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 Billion to Settle Litigation; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Responds to Recent Elaine Wynn Shareholder Letter

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 22,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,882 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.51M, down from 273,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,200 shares to 496,400 shares, valued at $95.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 206,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 14,016 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $389.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 140,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.