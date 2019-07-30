Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $8.94 Million; As Kla (KLAC) Share Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 459,990 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 75110% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 75,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 1.16M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: John J. Hagenbuch Withdraws Candidacy for Re-Election to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wynn Resorts Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WYNN); 09/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Sox CEO, Gun Valley, and Wynn; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – JOHN HAGENBUCH HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 16, 2018; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS EXPANDED ITS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Urges Wynn Shareholders To Remove Director John Hagenbuch — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy to Buy Steve Wynn’s Stake in Wynn Resorts (Video); 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ANNOUNCES CORRINE CLEMENT AS VP OF CO’S NEW CULTURE AND COMMUNITY DEPARTMENT; 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Reprots Shareholder Meeting Results; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts is Using List to Communicate With and Solicit Shareholders for Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) has invested 1.32% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 209,474 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Westover Advsrs Ltd Com reported 2,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.03% or 740,782 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 473,635 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 7,223 shares. Caprock Group has 0.07% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 90,487 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 80 shares. Axa owns 37,627 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,082 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 20.47 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Prices Senior Notes to Refinance Debt – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This is Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman turns bullish on semi equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Updates Q3 Guidance Post Orbotech Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 582,661 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 21,548 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Limited Liability accumulated 8,000 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 823,778 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 7,786 shares. The New York-based Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,194 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 373,352 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co holds 0.5% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 316,320 shares. Maplelane Capital Lc accumulated 68,579 shares.