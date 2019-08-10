Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $41.57 Million; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Boosted Its Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $346,970

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 812.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 392,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82M, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.60 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – DiNapoli Asked Wynn Shareholders to Join Fund in Withholding Votes From All Board Directors Up for Re-election; 04/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SEES STRONGER BOOKINGS IN LAS VEGAS; 17/04/2018 – Boston Herald: Wynn-ex: No sale of Wynn-Boston until board is overhauled; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell All or Part of His Stake in Wynn Resorts -Company Filing; 16/03/2018 – Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts From Deutsche Bank Securities; 17/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Outlines Increased Sustainable Energy Practices At The 2018 Global Meetings Industry Day

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 10,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 73,424 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 63,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 202,675 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 4,678 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc accumulated 12,011 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 8,048 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has 60,811 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,757 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 0.21% stake. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 9.76M shares or 0.05% of the stock. 8,967 were reported by Pnc Fincl. Moors Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,904 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Somerset Trust Communications reported 369 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 5,428 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest Corporation accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 11,723 shares to 115,516 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,201 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).